Sheriff: Rice Man, 22, Hospitalized After Diving Headfirst Into Shallow Water

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Rice man is in the hospital after he dove headfirst into water when a boat he was on broke down Monday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a diving accident on Little Rock Lake Monday at around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, identified as Mark James Kruger.
Deputies learned Kruger had been in a boat on Little Rock Lake when the boat motor broke down. He decided he could swim to shore to get help, so he dove head first out of the boat.
Authorities say he dove into about 2 feet of water and struck his head on something under the water. After this, he lost all movement in his legs and had limited movement in his arms.
Kruger’s father was in the boat with him and jumped into the water after the victim was injured, and held him above water until help arrived.
The victim was taken to shore and then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.