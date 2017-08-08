Half Of Middle-Income Earners Worry Once A Week About Money

August 8, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Finance, Money

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Middle-income Americans are anxious about their finances, with half of them worrying at least once a week about money.

A newly released MassMutual study says that 48 percent of Americans ages 25 to 65 with household income between $35,000 and $150,000 worry about money at least once a week.

More than a third of middle-income earners – even those at the top end — said they felt “not very” financially secure.

Specific worries included being unprepared for retirement, health care costs and overspending. There was also considerable fear reported around unexpected financial emergencies, such as major illness, injury or a sudden, major expense.

