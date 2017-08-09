Gophers Kicker Gets Best Scholarship Reveal EVER!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was anything but another team meeting Wednesday with new Minnesota Gophers football Head Coach P.J. Fleck.

He invited Kyle Tanner, a patient at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, to attend the team meeting at the Bierman Building.

Tanner’s favorite player is senior kicker Justin Juenemann, who has never seen a snap with the Gophers but has given back in many other ways.

Juenemann got the surprise of his life when Tanner fired a T-shirt from a canon his way — and the message on the shirt made all his teammates erupt in joy.

The "Row The Boat" Culture is all about serving & giving!! Congrats to @JustinJuenemann on EARNING his scholarship!! https://t.co/fguiiyt5tY — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 9, 2017

Juenemann was awarded a full scholarship for his final year.

Fleck said it was an important message to send for how all of his players can contribute whether on the field or off.

The Gophers first-string kicker, Emmit Carpenter, tweeted his support for Juenemann.

There's no one out there who deserves it more. Huge congrats to an amazing teammate and friend!!!! https://t.co/McK0IW05AU — Emmit Carpenter (@Mit_Carp) August 9, 2017

Juenemann later video chatted with his mom in Kansas, who was delirious with joy.