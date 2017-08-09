Memorial Set For 2nd Victim In Minnehaha Academy Gas Explosion

August 9, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Gas Explosion, John Carlson, Minnehaha Academy, Ruth Berg

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled this weekend for the second victim of a natural gas explosion that caused part of a Minneapolis school to collapse.

Minnehaha Academy says on its Facebook page the service for 47-year-old receptionist Ruth Berg will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. in the lower and middle school chapel.

A service was held last Sunday for the other victim, 82-year-old custodian John Carlson.

The school has set up a fund for donations to provide support during a difficult time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of last week’s explosion.

A spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center said Wednesday the remaining person still hospitalized has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

Minnehaha Academy is a private Christian school that serves students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The blast affected the “upper school,” which houses the high school.

