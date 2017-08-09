Twins Send Mejia To DL, Recall Kennys Vargas

August 9, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Adalberto Mejia, Kennys Vargas, Minnesota Twins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to fill the roster spot created after starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia landed on the 10-day disabled list.

The move was made Wednesday before the Twins played at Milwaukee.

This is the fourth time Vargas has been called up this season. He’s batting .221 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 42 games for Rochester. With the Twins, Vargas is hitting .244 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games.

Rookie Mejia left the game Tuesday in the fourth inning with upper arm pain. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he’d consider Dillon Gee as a replacement in the rotation for Mejia.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch