Twins Announce Nicknames For Players Weekend

August 9, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Bartolo Colon, Brian Dozier, Jose Berrios, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are hosting the inaugural Players Weekend near the end of August.

As part of the weekend, players will wear different uniforms with alternative designs and have their nickname featured on the back. Several Twins players revealed what will be on the back of their jerseys when they face the Bluejays in Toronto Aug. 25-27.

It’s important to note that the players picked the names that will be on their jerseys. Some of the featured nicknames include “Doz” for Brian Dozier, “Boqueton” for Miguel Sano, “Magic” for Ervin Santana, :Orlandito” for Jose Berrios, “Rozycki” for Max Kepler and “Morales” for Bartolo Colon. No, Colon didn’t choose “Big Sexy.”

Players that opted to keep their last names on the jersey include Robbie Grossman, Ryan Pressly, Joe Mauer and Taylor Rogers.

