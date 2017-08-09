Police: 2 Injured In Separate Robberies On U Of M Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota police say two people were injured in two separate robberies on campus early Tuesday morning. Now, authorities are searching for the suspects responsible.

According to police, the first incident occurred just before 5 a.m. outside the Civil Engineering Building at 500 Pillsbury Drive SE. There, four suspects approached a victim, began punching him while demanding valuables, and went through the victim’s pockets.

The suspects stole the victim’s property and fled. They were last seen running eastbound toward the University Recreation and Wellness Center. The victim, a student, suffered minor injuries.

About 10 minutes later, University police responded to another report of a robbery at the intersection of University Avenue SE and Oak Street SE. There, a cab driver was robbed by two suspects who got into the back seat of the cab and demanded money, with one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, implying he had a gun.

After the cab driver surrendered his valuables, the suspects fled and were last seen running southbound along Oak Street.

The two suspects are described as two black males between 17 and 22 years old, about 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 with thin builds. The suspect wearing the mask is described as dark skinned with the other suspect described as light skinned and wearing yellow pants. Both wore hoodies.

The cab driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call University of Minnesota police at 612-624-COPS and reference case numbers UM-17-299019 and UM-17-299024.