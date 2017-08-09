‘On This Earth To Help’: Firefighter Who Pulled Woman From Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul firefighter is being called a hero after he grabbed a woman who was thinking of jumping off a bridge.

District Fire Chief Conrad Ertz pulled the woman to safety Tuesday on the Robert Street Bridge.

Ertz says he wants everyone to know that there is help out there for those who need it.

“As human beings, we are on this earth to help other people,” he said, adding that as a firefighter he is trained to “go up there and help.”

The rescue happened after someone called 911, telling dispatchers that a woman was sitting on the concrete barrier overlooking the Mississippi River, which flows some 120 feet below.

Witnesses said that two police officers first spoke with the woman. During that conversation, Ertz walked up behind the woman. Suddenly, he pulled her from the edge.

Ertz says his department has recently spent more time focusing on trying to help people in crisis.

Finding Help

Anyone in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

More information on suicide prevention services in Minnesota can be found here.