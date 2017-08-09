Meet The Young Cancer Survivor Behind ‘Super Kids Never Quit’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fundraiser to support brain cancer research was held Wednesday at Oxbow Creek Elementary School in Champlin.

Super Kids Never Quit, the group that hosted the event, was created by 9-year-old Naveah Belker, who has survived brain cancer twice.

It’s been a rough and painful road for Belker. She was first diagnosed at age 4 with a relapse that followed 10 months later.

“I got through and ever since I like to give back,” Naveah said.

And that’s why she started, Super Kids Never Quit, a fundraising group for brain cancer research.

For her dad, Mike Belker, it was no surprise.

“She’s a living miracle and she’s got a giving heart and this is what she loves to do,” Mike said. “She loves people and she wants to help other kids and that’s her mission in life.”

Now the Belkers say the outpouring of community support has been tremendous. From the volunteers, silent auction items, food and refreshments — all of it was donated.

The theme for this year’s fundraiser is super heroes, and the Belkers’ miracle child dressed as, naturally, Wonder Woman.

“She’s a blessing, I mean there’s no other way to say it,” Mike said. “She has a beautiful heart, she’s a beautiful blessing.”

This was Naveah’s response when asked what she would tell other kids suffering from cancer: “I would just sit in a room with them and I would hug them and say, ‘It’s OK,’ and help them get through the battle of cancer.”

