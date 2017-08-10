EEOC: Cargill Violated Civil Rights Of Muslim Workers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal commission found Wayzata-based Cargill violated the civil rights of its Muslim employees at a meatpacking plant in Colorado.
About 150 employees walked off the job in December of 2015 after supervisors told them they would no longer be allowed to pray during their breaks.
The employees were then fired for violating attendance policies.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says those Muslim employees have reasonable cause to pursue a civil rights lawsuit.
Cargill says the prayer break issue was a misunderstanding.