Police: 2 Women Hurt After Dump Truck Knocks Down Power Lines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forest Lake police say two woman are in the hospital after a dump truck knocked down power lines Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident was reported at 5:50 a.m. on the 600 block of 15th Street Southwest. There, police say a dump truck had its bed extended while driving and hit a power line that was hanging over the road, pulling the line down.
Two women who were walking to work were struck by the power line. One woman was dragged into the road while the other woman was knocked face down on the sidewalk.
Police believe they suffered non-life threatening injuries, but their current condition is unknown. Both victims were taken to a St. Paul hospital.