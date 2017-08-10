Walleye Fishing Returns Friday To Mille Lacs Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Walleye fishing is returning to Mille Lacs Lake on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officials said Thursday that catch-and-release fishing and the use of live bait will return to the lake at 6 a.m. Friday and continue through Sept. 4. Night fishing between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. remains prohibited through Nov 30.
Anglers can night fish for northern pike, but may only use artificial lures or sucker minnows, and both must be longer than eight inches. DNR officials extended the walleye ban by two weeks to extend the fishing season through Labor Day.
As of July 31, anglers had caught 47,899 pounds of walleye. The conservation cap was 55,800 pounds.