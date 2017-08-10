MPRB Votes To Close Hiawatha Golf Club

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Golfers looking to play 18-holes at Hiawatha Golf Club will eventually have to hit the links somewhere else.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation board voted to reduce the amount of groundwater being pumped from the Club into Lake Hiawatha.
That means the course will close after the 2019 season.
In the next year, Park Board staff will start evaluating how to use the property in the future.
The plan is to keep it golf-related. But it can’t be an 18-hole course because they won’t be able to pump enough water.
The course flooded three years ago. That’s when the DNR realized the course was pumping much more water than they were permitted.