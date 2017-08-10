Duluth FD: Father, Daughter Pulled From Lake Superior

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A father and daughter were pulled from Lake Superior Thursday after going missing off of Park Point Beach in Duluth.
Fire officials say they were called to the beach just before 4:30 p.m. after a girl reported that her father and young sister had disappeared while swimming in the lake near the Park Point Beach House.
Multiple agencies — including the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad –- searched the shoreline with five boats.
The Duluth Fire Department says the search was complicated by waves that were up to 7-feet high.
The missing girl was found at about 5:22 p.m., and her father was found just after 6 p.m. She had been in the water for about 60 minutes, while he was missing for about 90 minutes.
They were both taken to Essential Health in Duluth. Fire officials say their conditions have not been released.
The fire department issued a rip current warning earlier in the day, and Park Point Beach was closed. The warning will last until Friday morning.