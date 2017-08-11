Community Gathering To Remember, Honor Justine Damond

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community is gathering Friday night to remember a woman shot and killed by Minneapolis police last month.
Justine Damond, 40, was shot in the stomach by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.
Friends, family and community members gathered Friday night at the Lake Harriet Band Shell to celebrate her life. Damond’s fiance and her father are expected to speak.
It has been almost one month and it is still very emotional for a lot of people.
This event started at 6 p.m. with a gathering, with music and prayer. A memorial service is set for 7 p.m., followed by a silent walk around Lake Harriet. The public is invited out, and many people who didn’t know Justine Damond are turning out.
People attending are encouraged to wear blue, one of Justine’s favorite colors. People will also be able to write some special messages to her.