DNR: Entire Minnesota River Added To Infested Waters List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources now says the entire Minnesota River has been added to the Infested Waters List.
State officials confirmed the presence of both zebra mussels and invasive carp Thursday.
Zebra mussels were confirmed last September in Lac qui Parle, a Minnesota River reservoir.
Other recent DNR surveys found adult zebra mussels behind the Granite Falls Dam, and seven other places from Montevideo to New Ulm.
Law requires boaters to clean watercraft and people throw unwanted bait in the trash in an effort to protect Minnesota’s waters from invasive species.