St. Paul Police Search For Serial Bank Robber

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are searching for a serial bank robber after a third incident in a month.
Police say the suspect the same man robbed TCF Bank on North Lexington Avenue back on July 11; BMO Harris on Snelling Avenue on July 25; and Anchor Bank on Concordia Avenue Wednesday.
In the latest incident, the man took a note out and handed it to the teller, which read, “This is a robbery.”
After getting cash from several tellers, he walked out the door.
Each time, the suspect said he had a gun, though a weapon was not seen.
He is described as an African American man between 20 and 30 years old who stands 6-feet tall. He also has facial hair on his chin.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call St. Paul Police.