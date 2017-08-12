State Patrol: 1 Killed In Goodhue County Crash

August 12, 2017 9:58 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a car pulled in front of a semi in southern Minnesota Friday evening.

The State Patrol said 22-year-old Jacob Nelson was driving a Chevy Impala and failed to yield at a median sign on Highway 57 in Goodhue County just before 7 p.m. The semi, driven by 54-year-old Christopher Small, was traveling northbound on Highway 52.

The semi struck the Impala when Nelson pulled in front of the truck, according to State Patrol.

A passenger in the Impala, 22-year-old Cody Squier, was killed in the crash. Nelson was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson and Squier are both from Iowa.

