State Patrol: 1 Killed In Goodhue County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a car pulled in front of a semi in southern Minnesota Friday evening.
The State Patrol said 22-year-old Jacob Nelson was driving a Chevy Impala and failed to yield at a median sign on Highway 57 in Goodhue County just before 7 p.m. The semi, driven by 54-year-old Christopher Small, was traveling northbound on Highway 52.
The semi struck the Impala when Nelson pulled in front of the truck, according to State Patrol.
A passenger in the Impala, 22-year-old Cody Squier, was killed in the crash. Nelson was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Nelson and Squier are both from Iowa.