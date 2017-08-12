2 World Records Set At MOA 25th Anniversary Celebration

August 12, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mall of America celebrated 25 years by setting not one, but two world records.

Guinness awarded the mall two certificates. The first record is for the largest gathering of people wearing conical party hats. The mall says 481 people wore hats at once. The old record was 250.

moa world record certificates 2 World Records Set At MOA 25th Anniversary Celebration

(credit: Mall of America)

The second was the most cupcakes iced in one hour. The old record was 750. At the mall Friday, people frosted 941 cupcakes in an hour.

The party also included a one-of-a-kind cake created by TV’s Cake Boss.

The mall is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America. It welcomes more than 40 million visitors from around the world each year.

“All this mall is is extremely beautiful and we have a lot to offer. We have a great team here and that’s what makes this really special,” Mall of America Operations Executive Vice President Richard Hoge said.

And the mall keeps growing. An expansion that’s in the works right now includes a new hotel, high-end shops and places to eat.

 

