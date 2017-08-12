St. Louis Park Police Encounter Teens With Toy Guns At Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis Park Police Department is recommending parents not let their children play with fake guns in public.
Officers were called to a park on a report of teenagers with guns Friday evening.
One of the teens ran toward the officers with the toy weapons pointed.
St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano says he is thankful the officers took a little time to determine the guns were not real.
“These things look real and it is almost implausible, especially in the conditions this was, behind a building, at desk, very hard to discern what this toy is made of, what it looks like, if you can even see the outline of it,” Spano said.
Police posted photos of the fake weapons on their Facebook page Saturday along with a warning to parents.