St. Paul Man Arrested In Wis. For OWI With Children In Car

August 12, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is in a Wisconsin jail Saturday after being arrested for driving under the influence with three children in the car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped 33-year-old Simeon Bluntson around 7:30 a.m. for going 96 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 94 near Baldwin, Wisconsin.

The trooper determined Bluntson was operating under the influence of an intoxicant. Three children, each under the age of 16, were in the vehicle.

Bluntson is being held in the St. Croix County jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

