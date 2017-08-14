Top Astronomer: Animals Could Get Confused During Total Solar Eclipse

August 14, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Astronomy, Total Solar Eclipse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to scientific advances and education, total lunar eclipses no longer baffles humankind. However, certain animals could get confused during next week’s solar eclipse, according to a top astronomer.

During a Q&A on CBS Philly’s Facebook page, the chief astronomy of The Franklin Institute, Derrick Pitts, said animals might believe it’s starting to become nighttime when the skies darken during the “totality”.

“Now, for animals, this is a cue to them that the end of the day has come, so they begin to behave as if it’s time to rest for the night, so they start to close down their activities, then they settle down as if they’re planning to go to sleep,” Pitts explained. “All they know is that their daily cue for nighttime is coming and so they’re going to pay attention to that and start to act as if it’s nighttime.”

Pitts says you might be able to hear crickets or other insects that come out in the evening – as well as birds chirping as if it’s evening twilight.

Pitts says that it won’t last long, as “nighttime” will only last for 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The total solar eclipse will happen Monday, Aug. 21.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kelly Redspunt says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    This is our fault due to man made climate change.

