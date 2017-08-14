Kylie’s Kids: Updates On Jazzy & Nathalia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s always great to bring encouraging updates from the patients profiled in Kylie’s Kids, and this week Kylie Bearse has two to share.

Jazzy

When we last saw her, 13-year-old Jazzy was waiting for a new heart, and she finally got it. However, the day after the surgery she experienced some complications. Jazzy’s body was rejecting her new heart and we asked all of you to send a lot of love and prayers.

It’s now been two months since Jazzy’s transplant and her health scare. Her family says she’s getting a little stronger every day.

She’s still not quite able to stand on her own, but her appetite is back and she’s in good spirits.

Next week she’ll be transferring to rehab at Gillette’s Children’s Hospital. This August marks 10 months in the hospital.

Nathalia

We introduced you to Nathalia in December. She’s from Duluth, but travels down to Masonic Children’s Hospital for cancer treatment. She had surgery on her legs, and was working on walking again.

Her family loves to explore, usually in the form of hiking. Recently they got to go on a whole new adventure. Nathalia got to go on a helicopter ride with Love Your Melon over the city of Minneapolis.

Her mom says she’s doing well, with no more chemo treatments planned as of now. She’s on clinical trial, which is outpatient.

And that she loved the helicopter ride.