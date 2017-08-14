Officials Don’t Know Source Of 3-Year-Old Girl’s Fatal E. Coli

August 14, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: E. Coli

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say they are unable to identify the source of an E. coli strain that killed a 3-year-old Wright County girl and sickened her older brother.

The state Health Department said Monday it has completed its investigation but was unable to identify a single source of E. coli.

The parents of Kallan Maresh say the bacteria toxin attacked their daughter’s kidneys and neurological system and led to her death. Kallan and her 5-year-old brother, Kade, contracted the bacteria July 9, sending them into kidney failure.

kade and kallan maresh Officials Dont Know Source Of 3 Year Old Girls Fatal E. Coli

(credit: CBS)

The Health Department says disease investigators considered all known potential sources of E. coli, including farm animals. But officials did not find a connection with a petting zoo the children visited, despite extensive testing of the animals.

No additional cases have been reported.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

