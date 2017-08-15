Minneapolis To Submit Bid For 2026 World Cup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Minneapolis is already hosting the Super Bowl in sixth months, but the city is also hoping to hold one of the biggest sporting events in the world down the road.
Minneapolis officials announced Tuesday their intentions to submit a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest event in soccer. Minneapolis is one of 44 cities and 49 stadiums to submit basic information by the Sept. 5 deadline.
The main site would be U.S. Bank Stadium. In addition to hosting the upcoming Super Bowl, it hosted the recent Summer X Games and will also host the 2019 Final Four in NCAA men’s basketball.
A short list of cities will be determined by late September, and final bids will be submitted by January of 2018. The World Cup requires venues with at least 40,000 seats to host group stage matches. U.S. Bank Stadium currently has 63,000 seats.