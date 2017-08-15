Teens Arrested After Weekend Fights In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say that they have arrested a number of teenagers after a series of fights that broke out over the weekend.
Police records indicate that among the arrested teenagers were Roman Gabrielle Prescott and Taishawn Taquan Smith, both 18. Reports indicate that the age range of arrested parties spanned 13 to 18 years of age.
According to police, the fights broke out amid alleged vandalism inside the Dunning Recreation Center on the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue during a birthday party. Authorities reported up to 200 people involved.
St. Paul Police said that shots had been fired at the scene.
Police said Prescott was arrested at the Dunning Recreation Center at about 10 p.m. Saturday. He was charged with gross misdemeanor disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded guilty. He was fined and sentenced to three days in jail.
Smith was arrested at about the same time as Prescott at the intersection of 5th and Minnesota. He was charged with felony aggravated robbery and will appear in Ramsey County Court Tuesday afternoon.
A number of fights were reported in other sections of St. Paul which investigators are working to determine whether they were connected with the initial scuffles.