Trump Again Blames ‘Both Sides’ For Va. Violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “also very violent.”

Trump is calling those protesters the “alt-left.” He says there is “blame on both sides” after the deadly violence over the weekend.

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.

Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren’t known.

——-

Trump says CEOs who have quit his White House council are “leaving out of embarrassment.”

He is also saying they are “not taking their jobs seriously” as he takes questions from reporters at Trump Tower in New York City, where he is spending a few days during a break from Washington.

Four chief executives have resigned from the White House manufacturing council in protest of the president’s failure to immediately condemn white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Monday he did condemn those groups by name.

The parade of departing leaders from the informal panel now includes the chief executives for Merck, Under Armour and Intel and the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

