3M CEO Resigns From Trump’s Manufacturing Council

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The CEO of Minnesota-based company 3M is the latest high-profile withdrawal from President Trump’s manufacturing council.
Here is the entirety of Inge Thulin, who serves as president and board chairman:
Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values.
I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth – in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council.
At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world.
Reactions from Republicans and Democrats have been pouring in after Trump on Tuesday once again insisted both sides were responsible for the violence in Charlotteville, Virginia.
The president then had a heated response when asked by CBS about the alt-right’s role in the incident.