Multiple Tornado Touchdowns Reported In South-Central Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on the severe storm Wednesday evening in south-central Minnesota:
6:17 p.m.: Spotter reports rain-wrapped tornado crossing Highway 19 just west of Gaylord.
6:13 p.m. The Mankato Free Press reports that the tornadoes downed multiple trees in Nicollet County.
Multiple tornadoes reported in Nicollet County Wednesdayhttps://t.co/cvcr9nnEy4 pic.twitter.com/bWtbvzoBqx
— Mankato Free Press (@Mankatonews) August 16, 2017
6:05 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sibley County until 6:45 p.m.
5:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service says the tornado on the Nicollet-Sibley county line is moving toward the Gaylord/Winthrop area at a clip of 20 mph.
Tornado Warning continues for Gaylord MN until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/mvdqGyP38f
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 16, 2017
5:42 p.m.: Spotter reports tornado on the ground near Highway 22 on the Nicollet-Sibley county line, the National Weather Service reports.
5:35 p.m.: Spotter reports tornado on the ground north of New Sweden, the National Weather Service reports.
5:35 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sibley County until 6:30 p.m.
Tornado Warning for Sibley County in MN until 6:30pm. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx
— WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) August 16, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple apparent tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening in south-central Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says that law enforcement in Nicollet County reported several tornadoes on the ground near Nicollet and the Nicollet-Sibley county line.
Brandon Lewis and Logan Hoehn took videos of the apparent tornadoes and posted the images to Twitter.
I can confirm a touchdown near Nicollet. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LG6M71iIxb
— Brandon Lewis (@Brandon_L_Lewis) August 16, 2017
Another touchdown! pic.twitter.com/tVMnF2fUuL
— Brandon Lewis (@Brandon_L_Lewis) August 16, 2017
— Logan Hoehn (@RealLoganHoehn) August 16, 2017
— Logan Hoehn (@RealLoganHoehn) August 16, 2017
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the storm system is moving north and should weaken into the evening.