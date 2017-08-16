Multiple Tornado Touchdowns Reported In South-Central Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on the severe storm Wednesday evening in south-central Minnesota:

6:17 p.m.: Spotter reports rain-wrapped tornado crossing Highway 19 just west of Gaylord.

6:13 p.m. The Mankato Free Press reports that the tornadoes downed multiple trees in Nicollet County.

Multiple tornadoes reported in Nicollet County Wednesdayhttps://t.co/cvcr9nnEy4 pic.twitter.com/bWtbvzoBqx — Mankato Free Press (@Mankatonews) August 16, 2017

6:05 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sibley County until 6:45 p.m.

5:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service says the tornado on the Nicollet-Sibley county line is moving toward the Gaylord/Winthrop area at a clip of 20 mph.

Tornado Warning continues for Gaylord MN until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/mvdqGyP38f — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 16, 2017

5:42 p.m.: Spotter reports tornado on the ground near Highway 22 on the Nicollet-Sibley county line, the National Weather Service reports.

5:35 p.m.: Spotter reports tornado on the ground north of New Sweden, the National Weather Service reports.

5:35 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sibley County until 6:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Sibley County in MN until 6:30pm. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx — WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) August 16, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple apparent tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening in south-central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says that law enforcement in Nicollet County reported several tornadoes on the ground near Nicollet and the Nicollet-Sibley county line.

Brandon Lewis and Logan Hoehn took videos of the apparent tornadoes and posted the images to Twitter.

I can confirm a touchdown near Nicollet. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LG6M71iIxb — Brandon Lewis (@Brandon_L_Lewis) August 16, 2017

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the storm system is moving north and should weaken into the evening.