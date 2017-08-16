TORNADO WARNING: Sibley County until 6:45 p.m. | Apparent Touchdown | RadarForecast | Wx App 

Multiple Tornado Touchdowns Reported In South-Central Minnesota

August 16, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Tornado

Here are the latest updates on the severe storm Wednesday evening in south-central Minnesota:

6:17 p.m.: Spotter reports rain-wrapped tornado crossing Highway 19 just west of Gaylord.

gaylord tornado Multiple Tornado Touchdowns Reported In South Central Minnesota

(credit: CBS)

6:13 p.m. The Mankato Free Press reports that the tornadoes downed multiple trees in Nicollet County.

6:05 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sibley County until 6:45 p.m.

5:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service says the tornado on the Nicollet-Sibley county line is moving toward the Gaylord/Winthrop area at a clip of 20 mph.

5:42 p.m.: Spotter reports tornado on the ground near Highway 22 on the Nicollet-Sibley county line, the National Weather Service reports.

5:35 p.m.: Spotter reports tornado on the ground north of New Sweden, the National Weather Service reports.

5:35 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sibley County until 6:30 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple apparent tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening in south-central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says that law enforcement in Nicollet County reported several tornadoes on the ground near Nicollet and the Nicollet-Sibley county line.

Brandon Lewis and Logan Hoehn took videos of the apparent tornadoes and posted the images to Twitter.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the storm system is moving north and should weaken into the evening.

