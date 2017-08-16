MPD Looks Into Video Of Bouncer Punching Handcuffed Man

August 16, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Augie's Cabaret, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a video that appears to show two uniformed city officers standing by as a bouncer repeatedly punches a handcuffed man lying facedown outside a downtown strip club.

The Star Tribune reports that a bystander made a 10-second cellphone video of the beating Saturday night outside Augie’s Cabaret and posted it to social media.

The police department’s Office of Police Conduct Review is investigating.

The man who was punched is accused of assaulting a security guard at the club. A police report says he was treated by medics after the bouncer punched him three times.

Neither of the officers intervenes in the video. Department spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal says their role in the beating is being examined and cautions that the video doesn’t show the entire episode.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch