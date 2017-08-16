Mama’s Pizza In St. Paul Damaged By Car — Again

August 16, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Mama's Pizza, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A restaurant in St. Paul has a big hole in it after a car drove into it overnight.

The car looked to have jumped the curb at Rice Street and Front Avenue, before crashing into Mama’s Pizza around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Inside, there’s debris scattered everywhere, and a table was pushed through a load-bearing wall.

We spoke to the owner. He said the driver and people with him ran off at first, but the driver came back a short time later.

It’s not clear why the driver ended up losing control.

The owner said they could be closed for a few weeks, but he’s glad no one was hurt.

Mama’s Pizza was also hit by a car two and a half years ago, and was damaged about eight years ago when the hair salon next door caught fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch