MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A restaurant in St. Paul has a big hole in it after a car drove into it overnight.
The car looked to have jumped the curb at Rice Street and Front Avenue, before crashing into Mama’s Pizza around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Inside, there’s debris scattered everywhere, and a table was pushed through a load-bearing wall.
We spoke to the owner. He said the driver and people with him ran off at first, but the driver came back a short time later.
It’s not clear why the driver ended up losing control.
The owner said they could be closed for a few weeks, but he’s glad no one was hurt.
Mama’s Pizza was also hit by a car two and a half years ago, and was damaged about eight years ago when the hair salon next door caught fire.