Q&A With Mike Augustyniak: All Things Total Solar Eclipse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The total solar eclipse is nearly upon us!
On Monday afternoon, the skies will drastically darken across the “path of totality” that stretches across the heart of the United States. This path is where earthlings can witness the total solar eclipse.
Here in Minnesota, we’ll see a partial solar eclipse.
In preparation for this awe-inspiring event, WCCO’s meteorologist Mike Augustyniak took to Facebook to demonstrate how it works, show safe ways to view the eclipse, and took viewer questions!
Watch the entire Facebook live below:
