Auto Center Destroyed In Millerville Fire

August 17, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Millerville

MILLERVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a business in the small town of Millerville.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters responded to the Millerville Auto Center about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The building was engulfed and later partially collapsed. It’s considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will help with the investigation into the cause.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch