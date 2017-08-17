Fiery Semi Truck Rollover Shuts Down I-494 In Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major Twin Cities interchange is at a standstill Thursday afternoon after a semi truck rolled over and started on fire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened on Interstate 494 at Highway 169 in Bloomington at about 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the truck was pulled out of the vehicle about 15 minutes later. The state patrol says the driver suffered minor injuries and is being treated at the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Both directions of I-494 are shut down as crews put out the fire. Traffic is being diverted to Highways 169 and 100.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.

