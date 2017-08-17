Minneapolis Man Accused Of Trafficking Multiple Women For Sex

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of advertising a juvenile female on Backpage.com for sex among multiple women, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Lee Edward Smith Jr. was charged with two counts of engaging in sex trafficking of an individual in connection with the case. He’s currently in custody, with prosecutors seeking $250,000 bail.

According to the charges, Minneapolis police received information on Aug. 4 about a juvenile female placed on a Backpage.com advertisement offering sex. An investigation showed an email used to place the ad was traced to an apartment on the 3600 block of Nicollet Avenue along with a phone number.

Authorities called the number to pose as a buyer seeking services. Officers observed a woman exiting the front door of the residence and walking around, looking for someone. The buyer then got a text message from the number, asking where he was.

The complaint states on Aug. 14, police found another ad posted by the same person. Authorities obtained a search warrant, and a white male was spotted entering the residence and leaving after 15 minutes. He was stopped by police and admitted to paying $100 for sex inside the residence. He said he found an ad on Backpage.com and had been there twice for prostitution.

Officers searched the residence and located Smith Jr. He was taken into custody, and three females were also inside the residence. Officers also discovered a cell phone belonging to Smith Jr. and saw text messages saying “in calls” and “full service.”

The complaint states one of the women told police she had been staying there for a few months and that Smith and another woman were posting prostitution ads, and she would get drugs from them. The two would get men to respond to the ads, and the woman would greet them at the door. She said she had a date on Aug. 13 and received $140 for oral sex. She also said Smith would give her crack when she wanted it.

The complaint states another woman, likely a vulnerable adult, received $200 for sex and would always give it to Smith. She said she would have “dates” all day long, up to five times per day and that she kept telling him she didn’t want to do it. She said she was scared of Smith and he threatened her.

According to the complaint, Smith Jr.’s girlfriend spoke with police and didn’t want to talk about him and betray him. In another interview, she admitted he made prostitution ads, and that she performed prostitution acts as well.

If convicted, Smith Jr. faces up to 30 years in prison and $80,000 in fines.