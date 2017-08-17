Minnesota Man Sentenced For Woman’s Death In North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was found west of Fargo in December.
KFGO radio reports that 45-year-old Timothy Barr, of Lakeville, Minnesota admitted to backing over Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene. A manslaughter charge was dismissed.
Barr allegedly told informants that he argued with Newell over methamphetamine and accidentally ran her over before disposing of her body.
Barr eventually led investigators to where he left the body.
