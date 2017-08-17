‘I’m Scared’: An Interview With Diner Workers Fired For Nazi Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two restaurant employees who lost their jobs earlier this week over a photo showing them in Nazi uniforms want to give their side of the story.

The two teenagers say they did not mean to cause problems for the Uptown Diner in Minneapolis, or for the friends who came out in support of them.

All have received death threats, which is why we have hid their faces.

“I’m scared, I’m scared to, like, be by myself because my face is like right there in the picture and it has so many shares on Facebook,” said the 18-year-old former waitress.

It is the picture that cost them their jobs; a photo from a private meeting of war re-enactors.

The photo has people calling them Nazis.

“I am not a racist, I never have been and I never will be,” she said.

The other employee WCCO interviewed is a 19-year-old man, and both consider themselves history enthusiasts who enjoy war re-enactments.

“War is something you just, it’s kind of hard to comprehend and you just try and want to understand it,” the 19 year old said.

She claims she has been doing re-enactments since she was 7, and says she even got credit in high school for it.

Both teenagers say they have received death threats from members of hate groups and the people who oppose them.

“We wear … Nazi uniforms, we portray a combat infantry unit, so they kind of mix that up and they’re like, ‘You guys aren’t real white power? Well we might as well come and kill you then if you’re flaunting it,'” the 19 year old said.

Both teens say they want to tell their truth: they are not Nazis nor KKK members.

“I didn’t really realize how hurtful it was ever because nobody had a problem with it before and no one really said anything,” she said.

They realize now how hurtful the image of them is.

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” the 18 year old said.

The pair say they do not know the person who posted the photo that circulated on Facebook.