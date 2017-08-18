Goin’ To The Lake: Mark, Ali Hit Amery Wis. (Day 2)

AMERY, Wis. (WCCO) — WCCO’s summer road trip around Minnesota and western Wisconsin is coming to an end this week.

But it’s not without one more fun stop in Amery, Wis. It’s just over an hour from the Twin Cities.

WCCO’s Mark Rosen and Ali Lucia were live at Music by the River Friday in Amery. They do the event all summer long and it features food trucks, classic cars and live music.

Amery Fire Department Air Boat

Mark and Ali had a full first day on Thursday in Amery. One of the highlights was a ride on the new air boat with the Amery Fire Department. Officials with the department say the air boat can go up to 80 miles per hour.

Beekeeping at Z-Orchard

Mark and Ali got all dressed up in bee suits to learn everything there is to know about beekeeping in Amery with the folks at Z-Orchard. It was a project for its owner, Bill, after his retirement from Xcel Energy in 2009.

At first, trees were planted and maple syrup followed. He added bees five years ago. They started with two hives and are now up to 19. The group interacted with as many as 80,000 honeybees. One hive can produce up to 65 pounds of honey.

Amery Golf Club

One of the many places to explore in Amery, Wis, is the Amery Golf Club. It’s an 18-hole regulation course just outside of town. A beautiful layout and a very popular place for visitors and folks who live in Amery. Friday was the Kevin Prindle Memorial Big Cup Scramble.

If you go to Amery, you’re encouraged to check out the Shoreview Supper Club. It overlooks Pike Lake in town. The owner, Tony Wolter, has run the place for about 30 years. Word of advice: Get the ribs and a cocktail and have Tony tell you some stories. It’s a great Wisconsin supper club experience.

Amery Meat Market Bray Fry

When you think of Wisconsin, you think cheese, Packers and brats. In Amery, they have a Friday tradition from Memorial Day to Labor Day. We helped out today at the Amery Meat Market Brat Fry.

The brats are made the day before and are fresh along with all the spices. They’re about one-third of a pound and feature several different flavors, from their special to bleu cheese. Mark Rosen even made a special delivery to one of the local businesses in Amery.