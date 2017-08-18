How Does Minnesota’s State Fair Stack Up Against Others?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know Minnesota has the best state fair. But, when it comes to age and size how do we compare?

And who are the unlucky ones without a state fair?

Here’s how it breaks down.

Forty-seven states have state fairs. Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania do not. But they have plenty of county fairs that make up for it.

A handful of states have two fairs. Idaho has one for the eastern and one for the western parts of the state.

The earliest state fair is Florida, which is in February.

The oldest is New York, which dates back to 1841.

The biggest state fair is in Texas, which had 2.4 million people last year.

Minnesota was number two at 1.9 million — but Texas’ fair lasts twice as long as ours.

The fairs in Texas, Washington and Arizona each last 24 days.

California’s state fair is 17 days long.

Hawaii’s state fair runs over four weekends in May and June.

And Nevada’s only lasts four.