WEATHER RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Live Radar | Download Our Weather App

How Does Minnesota’s State Fair Stack Up Against Others?

By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown, Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know Minnesota has the best state fair. But, when it comes to age and size how do we compare?

And who are the unlucky ones without a state fair?

Here’s how it breaks down.

Forty-seven states have state fairs. Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania do not. But they have plenty of county fairs that make up for it.

minnesota state fiar How Does Minnesotas State Fair Stack Up Against Others?

Minnesota State Fair (credit: CBS)

A handful of states have two fairs. Idaho has one for the eastern and one for the western parts of the state.

The earliest state fair is Florida, which is in February.

The oldest is New York, which dates back to 1841.

The biggest state fair is in Texas, which had 2.4 million people last year.

Minnesota was number two at 1.9 million — but Texas’ fair lasts twice as long as ours.

The fairs in Texas, Washington and Arizona each last 24 days.

California’s state fair is 17 days long.

Hawaii’s state fair runs over four weekends in May and June.

And Nevada’s only lasts four.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch