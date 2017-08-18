SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Redwood, Renville Counties til 6:30 p.m. | Forecast | Radar | WX App
Timberwolves Will Play 2 Preseason Games In China

Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves fans interested in watching their team in the preseason will have to hit the road — or go overseas.

The abbreviated exhibition schedule will include games in Anaheim on Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and in China on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 against the Golden State Warriors.

It will be the first time the Wolves have ever played in China.

The team’s home arena, Target Center, is undergoing a major renovation this summer. Construction expected to be completed just in time for the regular-season home opener against Utah on Oct. 20.

