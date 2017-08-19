John Legend Surprises Kids At Big Brothers, Big Sisters Event

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of lucky kids got the surprise of a life time Saturday — a surprise that would get a lot of adults excited, too.

Music icon John Legend surprised the crowd at a Big Brothers, Big Sisters event. “One Saturday to Dream Fearlessly” was held at the Fine Line Music Café in Minneapolis.

The event was organized to inspire kids to dream big. John Legend did sing for the crowd, too. Attendees said they were shocked to see the musician walk out on stage.

“I am excited that my little Billy is having a great time, we’re both excited to see John Legend, that was an incredible surprise,” one Big Brother said. “Any opportunity that we have to be able to spend some time together and bring exposure to some new things to Billy and his life is a great opportunity for the both of us.”

American Family Insurance and Mashable sponsored today’s event.

