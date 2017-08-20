Pritchett Wins NHRA Nationals, Her 4th Top Fuel Victory This Season

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Leah Pritchett won the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway for her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season.

Two days after running the quickest pass in NHRA history during qualifying, Pritchett topped Don Schumacher Racing teammate Antron Brown with a 3.682-second pass at 328.06 mph.

“Don Schumacher has given me the best team, in my opinion,” Pritchett said. “We keep continuing to prove that. I really like that these numbers and their work ethic and the consistency really backs it up when I say we have the best team because we have the best hot rod. We’re going to enjoy this win.”

Brown had a 4.001 at 246.35 in his fifth consecutive final.

Alexis DeJoria made it a female double with a victory in Funny Car, rookie Tanner Gray won in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

DeJoria raced to her first victory of the season and the 250th for female drivers in NHRA history, beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 3.906 at 330.96 in a Toyota Camry.

Gray powered to the fourth victory of the season, topping Bo Butner with a 6.610 at 208.04 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Savoie beat teammate LE Tonglet for his second win of the season, running a 6.846 at 194.80 on a Suzuki.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)