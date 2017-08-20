Vikings Sign Former Gophers QB Mitch Leidner

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Sunday they’ve added a former University of Minnesota quarterback to their roster.

The Vikings signed undrafted rookie Mitch Leidner, a Lakeville native. To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker Darnell Sankey.

Leidner was originally brought in by the Baltimore Ravens after not being drafted, and attended rookie mini camp but was not signed. He finished his Gophers career second in pass completions, third in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns.

He joins current Vikings Isaac Fruechte and Marcus Sherels and former Gophers on the roster.

