First Emerald Ash Borer Case Confirmed In Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park city officials along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say they’ve confirmed that at least one tree in the city has emerald ash borer.
City officials say the infested tree was found at a business on the 3900 block of 85th Avenue. A private arborist working for a local tree company spotted the tree.
City officials say they have anticipated emerald ash borer as they’ve been monitoring its spread across the Twin Cities since 2009. It’s a tree pest that attacks and kills trees.
One of the first signs of emerald ash borer is jagged holes in the bark, which are created by woodpeckers attempting to dig out the larvae.
The city began planning for emerald ash borer back in 2011 by removing smaller, unhealthy or hazardous ash trees. They also started a treatment plan for larger, healthy ash trees.