Police Capture Fugitive In Cornfield After Chase Ends In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police captured a fugitive in southern Minnesota Monday after he fled into a cornfield following a pursuit.
The Albert Lea Police Department said officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Carlos G. Reyez just after 1:30 p.m. Reyez was a fugitive from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Reyez refused to stop near the intersection of Front Street West and First Avenue, leading officers on a chase that ended near 760th Avenue and 340th Street when Reyez hit a car driven by a 22-year-old woman, according to police. The woman was treated at the hospital and released.
After the collision, Reyez ran into a nearby cornfield, where police found him after a short search.
Reyez is in custody and will be charged with third degree possession of methamphetamine in a school zone and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, police said.