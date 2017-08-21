It’s Here: Total Solar Eclipse To Sweep Across U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The big day is finally here! In just a few hours, millions will turn their heads to the skies to attempt to see a full or partial eclipse.
When this eclipse first hits the tiny farming town of Madras, Oregon at about 12:16 p.m. central time Monday afternoon, it will take about 90 minutes to travel across North America.
Twelve million people are lucky enough to live directly under the eclipse path of totality which unfortunately does not include Minnesota or Wisconsin.
Related: More Eclipse Resources
If the clouds allow for it, we will be able to see a partial eclipse with a little more than 80 percent of the sun obscured.
A total eclipse is a rare event, but we won’t have to wait long for the next one.
“We are a little fortunate now in that we will get to observe this total solar eclipse in the United States and North America and another one in 2024 so we aren’t going to have to wait another 40 years,” said Lindsay Glesner, an assistant professor in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Minnesota.
The eclipse is set to hit the upper Midwest at about 1:06 p.m. on Monday.