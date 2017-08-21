SOLAR ECLIPSE: Watch LIVE CBSN Coverage | Twin Cities Students Travel To See Eclipse | More Resources

Twins Put Sano On DL With Shin Injury, Recall Vargas

Filed Under: Kennys Vargas, Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his left shin bone.

First baseman Kennys Vargas was recalled Monday from Triple-A Rochester for the fifth time this season to fill Sano’s spot. The Twins also designated left-hander Nik Turley as their 26th player for the doubleheader against in Chicago and summoned right-hander Tim Melville from Rochester so he could start the first game against the White Sox.

Sano was pulled from the game Saturday and sat out Sunday. He’s batting .267 with 15 doubles, 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 111 games this season.

Vargas has hit .243 with nine doubles, eight homers and 30 RBIs in 51 games for the Twins.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch