Medaria Arradondo Officially Sworn In As MPD Chief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Medaria Arradondo is now officially the new police chief of the Minneapolis Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, Arradondo was sworn in as chief by Minneapolis City Clerk.

It’s official! Medaria Arradondo sworn in as Chief by Mpls City Clerk this AM. Announcement for public ceremony coming soon. Congrats Rondo! pic.twitter.com/bntYuTyCDU — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 22, 2017

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved Medaria Arradondo to take over the position full time.

He took over as the interim chief on July 21 after Mayor Betsy Hodges asked Chief Janeé Harteau to step down. That followed the shooting death of Justine Damond by an officer after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

On Friday, Arradondo said he recognizes the city is in pain but he’s up for the challenge to begin healing.

“You cannot truly believe in service without love. And I love this city, continue to love this city and all the communities that we serve,” Arradondo said. “I will continue to treat the men and women of this department with the respect and dignity that I would want to have and that I expect our community members to be treated with.”

Arradondo has been with MPD since 1989.

An announcement for a public ceremony is expected soon.