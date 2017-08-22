Minn. Teen Killed In Omaha, Neb. Crash Involving Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Rosemount woman was killed Monday in a crash in Nebraska involving four vehicles, including two semi-trucks, authorities say.
Authorities responded to the crash at about 9:56 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 80 near Omaha, Neb. When authorities arrived, they learned a Peterbilt semi-truck with no trailer was heading westbound on I-80 when the driver didn’t notice traffic slowing.
The truck rear-ended a Toyota Prius and after that collision, the truck rear-ended a 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible and ended up on top of the convertible. Authorities say the force of the crash caused the Sebring to rear-end the trailer of a semi-truck.
A backseat passenger in the Prius, identified as Joan R. Ocampo-Yambing, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the Prius, including the driver, were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Two occupants of the Sebring were pinned under the truck stuck there until the truck could be pulled off, and they were extricated. They were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The drivers of the two semi-trucks were not injured. The crash is under investigation.