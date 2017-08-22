Police ID Worker Who Died In Superior Hotel Elevator Fall

Filed Under: Androy Hotel, Michael Steven Grigoni

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 63-year-old maintenance worker who died when he fell down an elevator shaft at a Superior hotel.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Michael Steven Grigoni. Authorities say Grigoni had lived in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Superior police and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office spent the last week trying to identify and locate the victim’s next of kin before releasing his name, but could not find any living relatives.

Police say Grigoni was trying to fix a malfunctioning elevator at The Androy Hotel on Aug. 15 when he apparently opened the elevator door and walked through, falling about 15 to 20 feet to the basement. He died at the scene.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch